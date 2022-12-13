ASHLAND
The annual FOP Lodge #3 Shop With A Cop was this past Saturday at the Ashland Walmart.
Kids from Ashland, Boyd and Fairview schools were chosen to come and shop with an officer or deputy. The law enforcement officers volunteered to put on their uniforms and shop with the children.
Family members also came along to help shop with the needy children.
Each kid browsed with the officer for $200 worth of whatever they wanted for Christmas. Several kids received bicycles, scooters and numerous toys.
FOP Lodge #3 took about 40 kids shopping Saturday morning.
Ashland Walmart closed down the garden center for the officers to use as the gathering point. Santa Claus was on hand for the kids as well.