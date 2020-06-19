South Point will have its own food truck rally this weekend.
The South Point Food Truck Rally was organized by Mayor Jeff Gaskin because he wanted to give the people of South Point something to do. The event will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Veteran’s Park. Gaskin said he got inspiration for the event while he was at a mayors’ conference in Columbus about two years ago. He saw a parking lot with several food trucks in it and he thought it would be nice to have something like that in South Point.
“I wanted to do one for South Point,” said Gaskin. “I’m not doing it to make money, but we are doing it because we want to have fun in South Point.”
Visitors can expect the following vendors to be at the event:
• Lemonator
• Abby Shae Bakes
• South Side Sliders
• Gue Concessions
• TrukinCheesy
• CNC Concessions
• Gourmet Griddle
• Scootin Noodles
• Leroys Kettle Corn
• Kona Ice
• Fliehman Concessions
Gaskin said the Lawrence County Health Department will be on site that morning. They will be assisting vendors that need Ohio permits. He said there are a few out-of-state vendors from West Virginia and Kentucky.
“Even though we will be outside dining with plenty of room between tables, it is vitally important that we maintain social distancing during the event,” Gaskin wrote on his Facebook page. “We will have signs to remind us of that. And I may even remind you personally, please don’t get upset. If we don’t continue to be vigilant, things may tighten up again.”
The water and electric is being provided for the vendors, Gaskin said. He hopes to have this food truck rally again.
“As this gets bigger we will continue to improve this park just like we have our other park,” he said.
There are no fees to get into the event, but guests are asked to respect guidelines and maintain social distancing.
