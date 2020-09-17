SOUTH POINT Food truck rallies have been a success at South Point Park, Mayor Jeff Gaskin said.
The next South Point Food Truck Rally will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park.
“The park overlooks the boat ramp,” Gaskin said, noting the park has had an overhaul of the electrical and water systems, so it’s ready for food truck gatherings.
Gaskin said about 10 food trucks show up, offering a variety of food, from barbecue and sandwiches to frozen lemonade and desserts.
“A dessert truck that makes doughnuts comes from Ripley, West Virginia, and it's called That Doughnut Place,” Gaskin said. “Oh, they fry them right there, they're hot and there’s all kinds of toppings.
“We have a man who will deep-fry anything, from Oreos to pineapple,” Gaskin said. “This is not a place to remember your weight and cholesterol matter. It’s so popular, (vendors) run out of food.”
Hundreds have come from as far as 100 miles away each Saturday to the food truck rally since it began in June, but Gaskin said customers mostly get their food and leave.
“It's not an entertainment venue,” he said. “People usually are in and out, but some people will come back later in the day.”
Gaskin said he worked on getting the rally started for a couple of months, encouraging vendors to participate and letting them know there is no entry fee for them. He said the pandemic was one reason he thought the rally would work, given there were few places to go to eat and little to do.
“Financially, some of these people are really hurting,” he said.
(606) 326-2661 |