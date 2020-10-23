Impact Church in Ironton will drop 450 boxes of fresh food into vehicles that visit the parking lot on Sunday afternoon starting at 1.
Associate Pastor Kim Gabbard said the church, at 2319 South 6th Street across from Bartram & Son Grocery, will get the boxes from World Harvest Church in Columbus on Sunday morning.
Each box of food — which includes dairy, meat and produce — weighs 30 pounds.
“All you have to do is pull up to the church. You don’t have to get out of your car,” Gabbard said. “There are no requirements, no questions asked.”
Impact is affiliated with World Harvest. Gabbard and lead pastor David Amos were ordained through that church.
“They did a big food giveaway up there, and we said, we wish we could get that for our people locally,” Gabbard said. “A 22-foot truck holds 450 boxes, so that’s what we’re bringing home.”