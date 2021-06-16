ASHLAND McDonald’s and King’s Daughters Medical Center partnered to bring vaccines and awareness to local restaurant workers and the community at large.
KDMC nurses were in the McDonald’s on Russell Road administering the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We wanted to make sure that we gave the opportunity to as many of our employees to be vaccinated as possible,” said Becki Carpenter, the local store marketing director for McDonald’s. “We felt that was just a small way to bring awareness to not only our employee but the community.”
As the restaurant’s lobbies begin to reopen and guest return in large groups, Carpenter said they wanted to offer the chance to employees to they are protected, as well at the community when they resume dining inside.
The local McDonald’s had participated in a video with KDMC promoting the need for vaccinations. KDMC Marketing Director Tom Dearing said they began to talk about whether McDonald’s employees had the opportunity to get vaccinated. Some had, but others struggled with their schedule.
The clinic was put on to reach more people, specifically restaurant workers at a location that was more central, Dearing said.
“We thought this was an opportunity to reach a group of folks who work hard and may have trouble getting vaccinated otherwise,” Dearing said.
While restaurant workers were the focus, the clinic was open to anyone who had not been vaccinated. Over the last few weeks KDMC has seen a drop in the rates of people getting vaccinated.
Alice Hensley was working at the McDonalds location during the vaccination clinic. Hensley was vaccinated prior to the clinic to keep her grandchildren safe and “just the well-being of the community since I work with them,” she said.
Carpenter said they had a large influx of people in the morning with a slow down around lunchtime, but called the clinic a success.
The Pfizer vaccine was being administered at the clinic, but KDMC has three options for vaccination beginning Monday. The hospital moved from having vaccine clinics five days a week to one day a week as demand has slowed, Dearing said.
However another day will be added to administer the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
King’s Daughters Medical Center administers vaccines on a walk-in basis at the medical center pavilion on Fridays. During the morning, they administer Moderna and Pfizer is offered in the afternoons. On Mondays, appointments can be made to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the drive-thru location on Carter Avenue.
“Vaccination absolutely helps,” Dearing said. “Every shot helps, gets us closer to returning to normal.”
