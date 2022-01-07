ASHLAND After a heavy snow Thursday in time for the afternoon commute, authorities were then tasked with the mission of digging out.
State and local road crews worked through the night Thursday to keep up with the snowfall — in some areas it came down at a clip of half-an-inch an hour. With between 3 and 8 inches on the ground, crews were battling with freezing temperatures Friday to keep the roads passable.
However, this weekend — with highs in the 40s and sun predicted for Saturday — could boost the efforts to clear the roads.
Allen Blair, spokesman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said by Friday morning major routes such as U.S. 23, U.S. 60, Ky. 5 and I-64 are showing pavement, but are still wet and slick. He said some areas might have patches of ice and snow cover — as temperatures were set to drop overnight into Saturday, Blair said black ice is a major concern for Saturday morning.
“Don’t let pavement showing give you overconfidence,” Blair said. “Our advice is stay diligent and don’t travel unless it is essential.”
With 75 plows working a 10-county region, Blair said crews did their best to keep up and mitigate snow accumulation during the heaviest band of snowfalls. Once the flakes petered out overnight, Blair said crews have been able to play catch-up.
In Boyd County, Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said two shifts of county road crews worked throughout the night taking care of the county-maintained roads. Chaney said crews managed to get a jump on the roads earlier in the day with pretreatment, but the clip of the snowfall kept the eight plows on the roads working day and night.
“Like I’ve always said, we got one of the best teams in state of Kentucky,” Chaney said. “Hopefully every ray of sunshine we get (Friday and Saturday) will help.”
Chaney, who was on the roads himself with crews until about 3:30 a.m Friday, said the ease of plowing really depended on which roads were more heavily traveled. The more compacted roads proved to be a harder challenge than the less traveled, freshly covered thoroughfares.
Over in the city of Ashland, City Manager Mike Graese said five to six plow trucks worked 24 hours within five zones to keep the roads cleared. While one truck went down during the snowstorm, Graese said they were able to replace it and keep the snow moving.
Going into Friday, Graese said crews continue to address the primary roads and are actively working on secondary routes in the city. Like Chaney and Blair, Graese said he hopes the relatively warm weather predicted over the weekend “should give us a boost.”
“Over all, I’m proud of how our crews responded to this weather event,” Graese said.
With the time snow started Thursday — at around 1 p.m. in the Ashland area — local police had a busy afternoon and evening responding to wrecks and stuck vehicles. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police Post 14 and Ashland Police all reported multiple accidents until the early evening, none of which resulted in injuries.
The main reason for the crashes earlier in the storm was due to businesses closing early and sending their staff home, law enforcement said.
APD Chief Todd Kelley said his agency responded to 22 wrecks and 10 disabled vehicles Thursday — around 7:30 p.m., Kelley said the calls for wrecks dwindled. Kelley personally investigated three of the wrecks himself, finding two out of the three were a result of people braking too soon or grossly overestimated their driving skills in the snow.
“Just because you have a four-wheel drive doesn’t mean you can drive like the conditions are normal,” he said. “A lot of people just did not adjust their driving habits to the conditions.”
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods reported most of the rush of calls — mainly around the Westwood area — was between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., as people were leaving from work. Many calls were for people getting hung up on hills, running into ditches or minor collisions.
“That snowfall was so quick, it froze and it was slick,” Woods said. “Things were so busy that when we called for a wrecker one wreck, the service told us they didn’t have any trucks to send. Everyone was covered up. Some citizens stopped by and helped push the car out.”
Trooper Shane Goodall, Post 14 spokesman, said the area “got lucky” to go through the storm without a major accident — unlike in Montgomery County, where authorities saw a 50-car pile up on I-64, Goodall said the only notable closure of the interstate locally was due to a tractor trailer jackknifing near Exit 179, closing the westbound lane briefly.
Another notable event was on the Industrial Parkway, where Goodall said five tractor trailers got hung up on a hill and needed assistance to get out.
