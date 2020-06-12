A pair of Boyd County students showed off their artistic and creative talents at the KYAEA High School All-State Art Competition last month. After a thorough judging process, Kenna Roberts and Kensington Earl earned first place in their division.
Roberts won for her sculpture titled “Pollution Solution,” which depicts a turtle swimming over trash-infested sand. Earl took the top spot in printmaking for her design called, “Girl on a Dock.”
Earl said she was drawn to the picture and thought it would be an interesting project for art class.
“Once I found something that would be cool to do, I had to print it out and sketch over it,” Earl said. “Then you carve it out and put the ink over it. I felt that the colors, black and the red, would look really good.”
Earl and her teacher, Michael Spears, chose to print it over manilla paper to give the art a hazy, sunrise effect.
The judges seemed to agree. Earl’s project was awarded best in show in the two-dimensional division at the Burley-Coal regional competition at Morehead State University. The event took place in early March and included student projects from 18 different schools.
“That was the one thing that set her print apart,” Spears said. “We mixed in some red before we rolled it over the block and printed it. We printed on a couple of white pieces of paper. I said try the manilla paper. I really liked it. She said, ‘I do too.’”
“Most of the time they are printed on white paper,” he added. “I don’t know if it’s that color combination, but maybe that made it stand out from all the others. There is a little red mixed in there in the middle of it.”
Spears said in years past that a multi-colored print caught the judges’ eye at the competition but was amazed by Earl’s thought process creating her own unique view. Spears has taught art at Boyd County for 16 years and his students have regularly entered the competition since he arrived. He acknowledged that many of his students achieved high marks at the region event.
Roberts wanted her sculpture to express a cause that meant a lot to her. She chose a turtle because of the growing issue of the damage that straws and plastic bags can do to sea life and many turtles are dying as a result of trash in the water.
“I wanted to do a piece that had meaning behind it,” Roberts said. “I decided that pollution awareness was something that I really want to be an advocate for. I decided to make a turtle and cover it with trash so people could see what pollution is doing to our oceans.”
Roberts started on the project in late August but was determined to finish by the start of the Morehead competition. The award has inspired her do more and she is delighted she can share it with others.
“So many times, people are so good at creating art,” Roberts said. “They are so skilled and can make the most beautiful stuff, but they don’t get recognized for it. Their friends and family see it, but that’s it. That’s how it’s been for me for the most part. I spent forever on this one. The sculpture is different from what I normally work with. It’s nice the people finally get to see my work. It’s exciting and makes me want to get back into it.”
The region competition happened just before school was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Each student sent in her state submissions and waited for the judges’ decision. Spears looked online for a virtual showing of the winners but couldn’t find any results.
On Monday, he finally received an email with the news he was waiting on. Spears was told Roberts and Earl would receive their awards soon.
Roberts said Spears sent her a picture of the award announcement and had to spend a few more suspenseful moments waiting for the result to be revealed.
“I found out at work,” Roberts said. “Mr. Spears sent me a message when he found out. He didn’t text me that I won but sent a photo. So, I had to sit and wait for it to load. It seemed like forever.
“As soon I found out, I called my boyfriend and I called my family. I just wanted to tell everybody close to me.”
Roberts recently graduated and received a scholarship to Georgetown College. She was also accepted into the Oxford Honors Program where she will study in England for a couple of semesters.
“We are all pretty excited,” Spears said. “Kenna would work a lot of different art projects. She would take home this turtle and over the weekend, work on it and bring it back on Monday. The last two weeks we were in school, she would come in constantly and work on it.”
“Kensington likes to try different mediums,” he continued, “and finding different ways to make art. She made a paper mache pumpkin that turned out really good. Some students get burnt out. It’s such a long process. She was one of the few that actually finished it.”
Earl said she was shocked after she won the award. Spears encouraged her to enter her print in the region event. Now she can’t wait to start creating again.
“Mr. Spears was the one who wanted to put it in (the competition),” Earl said. “I was going in not expecting to win anything. But knowing that I can do something like that, it makes me want to do more and see what else I can come up with.”
Earl, who will be a junior this fall, said art is a fun experience and gives her a peaceful escape from her day-to-day activities. The love of art came from someone close to her.
“It was my sister who did the art thing,” Earl said. “I just got into it. She always did cool things with art. Then I thought that I could do that too, so I started, and it went from there.”
Roberts also said her art started with a double dose of family influence.
“It was mostly when I was younger,” Earl said. “My mom and dad used to indulge in arts and crafts with me. Even since then, I stuck with it and it advanced to what I’m doing now.”
Earl and Roberts both said Spears allows his students the space and the freedom to find ways to express themselves.
“He is such a good teacher,” Earl said. “He’s not one of those strict teachers. He allows you to be free to do what you want.”
“He is so amazing with the art that he does,” Roberts added. “He coached me a lot. I’m a procrastinator. He got me out of my comfort zone. I intended my project to be a painting. Mr. Spears was trying to get me to explore another medium. He explained the process and gave me tips. … There was no way I could finish this project if it wasn’t for Mr. Spears.”
