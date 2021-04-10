ASHLAND Teaching at Raceland High School in the early 1960s launched the education career of Marie Parsons. Retirement launched her writing career.
The Pike County native recently released a book of poems called “An Echo In The Wind,” but it’s not her first book. She authored a novel titled “The Devil’s Back” in 2015.
“I retired in 2003 and for several years didn’t know what to do with the rest of my life. Eating and traveling were not quite enough,” she said. “A friend got me interested in attending the Appalachian Writers Workshop in Hindman. I began writing memoir, but soon discovered I didn’t like revealing so much about myself. Then I turned to short stories, and before I knew it, the stories had morphed into a novel.”
Novel idea
Set in turn-of-the-century eastern Kentucky, “The Devil’s Back” is a love story about a May-December marriage whose survival is threatened by the husband’s unfounded jealousy.
“Jealousy permeates a number of characters, but in spite of this, family loyalty is strong and, in the end, brings about forgiveness and reconciliation,” Parsons said. “Also, the novel raises the question: Is goodness rewarded and evil punished?”
She said she decided to write poetry instead of a sequel.
“I felt uncomfortable in aging the main characters in ‘The Devil’s Back,’ even though many readers clamored for a sequel,” she said. “At my age, I didn’t know if I would have the time to complete another novel. I discovered that poetry fit me well because I have always loved music and rhyme, and because I could finish a reasonably decent poem in less than a week.”
The book of poetry addresses most aspects of life, Parsons said.
Style differences
Despite the differences between writing the two genres, Parson has a passion for both.
“It’s true that poetry and novel are very different, but they have at least one trait in common that makes them particularly appealing to me: They let me fictionalize and that’s what I love,” she said.
Parsons’ teaching career started when she moved to the Ashland area in 1964 to teach English at Raceland High School for three years.
“I have fond memories of cheering on the Ramblers, especially when they played the Red Devils and the Tomcats,” she recalled.
She left Raceland to attend Morehead State University, where she earned two degrees before completing a Ph.D. at the University of Kentucky in 1981.
New path
Her career shifted to higher education, teaching for 10 years at West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montgomery and returning to Prestonsburg in 1984 to complete her teaching career at Big Sandy Community and Technical College.
Now living in Wincheseter, Parsons said she continues to write poetry but has no set goals for her next publication.
“I continue to write poems, and if I write enough of them, there will probably be another book,” she said. “I write for fun, always listening closely to the Muse — and following.”
