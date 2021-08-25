ASHLAND A community tradition returns this year, with a performance by the International Folklanders.
The group will present its Festival of Nations at 7 p.m. Saturday at the bandstand in Central Park. The program, “Dancing Along the Danube,” will include dances from Germany, Austria and Bavaria.
Last year’s performance was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistant Director George Haines said he has been a member of the folk and ethinic dance troupe since 1973 and last year was the only year the group missed performing.
The folk dance group was formed in 1965 at the request of the late Appalachian historian Jean Thomas, who wanted the group to perform at the American Folk Song Festival, which she created.
The late Carole Prietzel founded and led the group in folk dances from all over world, performing at the Knoxville World’s Fair, the New Orleans Exposition, the Ameriflora in Columbus and WorldFest in Branson. The group has presented the annual Festival of Nations since 1968. Prietzel died in 2014, but her husband, Rudy, and daughter Julie Prietzel Brockman have made sure the group and the event continue.
“I remember going to the old Y and watching the Y Teens dance when I was little,” Brockman said in a previous interview. “Then I started dancing in the festival at Carter Caves around the age of 7 and then with the Junior Folklanders around 9.
“We practiced every Sunday afternoon and started to learn mountain clogging as well as folk dances. I remember placing in the 4H talent show at Cannonsburg in the fifth grade for a clogging routine to ‘Cotton-Eyed Joe.’”
Brockman said she enjoyed her participation with the group, even as a child.
“I didn’t feel obligated,” she said. “It was fun and interesting to learn about other countries’ traditions of dance and to meet a lot of wonderful people.”
Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring seating.
