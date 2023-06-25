IRONTON Ironton In Bloom awarded the June Yard of the Month to Buck and Wilma Foglesong on the 1000 block of North Fifth Street.
The couple have two gardens — a flower garden and a vegetable/fruit garden.
Initially, the focus on the yard's selection was based on the beautiful use of hanging baskets, colorful containers and striking foundation plantings in a small contained front yard, said Carol Allen, of Ironton in Bloom.
"Please drive by and pick up some great ideas on creating beauty in a small defined area," Allen said. "When stopped, look to the far back and see the two beautiful vegetable gardens with trellises for peas, beans and other climbing veggies."
The Foglesongs came to Ironton in 1980 with their three sons from Jackson, Ohio. Foglesong got a job teaching math in junior high school. There wasn’t much front yard for an extensive flower garden. Window boxes and perennials along the foundation of the house provided color and ease of care. With three boys and dad, teaching and coaching, the vegetable garden had priority. Initially it was not much of the back yard. Additional land was purchased, and the garden was moved to where it stands today. This allowed for football, basketball and other activities enjoyed by the boys and, today, grandchildren. Growing up, the boys helped their parents in both the vegetable and flower garden and developed a deep appreciation of working in the dirt.
Mrs. Foglesong said each year, the garden increases in size to provide household food, as well as plenty for their adult sons’ families and neighbors.
Gardening is a shared endeavor. Foglesong plants and takes care of the hanging baskets and containers while Mrs. Foglesong weeds the flower garden. In the vegetable garden, both Buck and Wilma plant, weed and harvest, as well as work in the kitchen, canning and freezing.
Visitors may note the water barrel in the garage that catches rainwater. They have two for the flower garden and two in the back for the vegetable garden. Hauling water is sometimes required during an extreme dry spell. Working together with one another is one of the foundations of their 57-year marriage.