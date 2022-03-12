ASHLAND Pittsburgh native Bryan Bassett has been around the musical block a time or two, collecting the experience of playing with a variety of bands.
When he performs March 19 at the Paramount Arts Center, it will be as guitarist for Foghat, a blues and rock band.
"I found it fascinating to play the three different styles -- funk (Wild Cherry), Southern rock (Molly Hatchett) and Foghat," Bassett said. "Foghat obviously began in England as a blues rock band, which was distinct from a guitar player's standpoint."
Of those three major bands, the current one is his favorite, he said.
"Foghat was more my natural playing style," he said, noting as a young man studying guitar, he listened to now-classics like Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck. "But I had a great time working with Molly Hatchet. There was very complicated harmony guitar parts and we worked really hard to perfect that. Wild Cherry was just a fun arena of people."
He said Wild Cherry started as a top-level club band, but when KC and the Sunshine Band came along, popular music changed.
"We were a rock band trying to be more danceable," Bassett said. "We took cues from The Commodores and got a big hit with 'Play That Funky Music.'"
He said British invasion bands and seeing The Beatles and The Rolling Stones on "The Ed Sullivan Show" inspired many young men to learn an instrument.
"Everybody in my neighborhood got a guitar or a drum set," he said.
The Ashland concert will be true to the Foghat playlist, with hits like "Slow Ride" and "Fool for the City," but Bassett said they also will do some "deep dives," playing some lesser-heard tunes.
"We'll rock hard and play a lot of guitar music for people. Very high energy," he said. "It really does remind me of shows of the 1970s."
He said his favorite of Foghat songs is "Hurts Me Too."
"It's a classic, show blues song, recorded by several bands," he said. "I play slide on it, which I really enjoy."
The band took a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, getting back on the road last fall. Bassett said he's enjoying it.
"I'm so glad that, after two years of this pandemic, people are able to come out and enjoy life again, and I'm excited to play there," he said.
(606) 326-2661 |