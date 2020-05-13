Tri-State residents caught a glimpse of fighter jets gracing the sky over the area on Tuesday evening.
The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing soared over southeastern Ohio and northeastern Kentucky at about 5:26 p.m. on Tuesday in a salute to health care workers.
Two F-16s zipped through clouds high above captivated eyes and video-capturing smartphones to honor those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The jets flew over Southern Ohio Medical Center, King’s Daughters and Cabell Huntington, among other medical facilities.
The fighter wing has been flying as part of Operation American Resolve, which recognizes health care workers, first responders, military members and other essential workers.