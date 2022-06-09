CANNONSBURG The Tri-State Model Flyers will have a Summer Fun Fly-In on Friday and Saturday at their flying field in the Coffee Industrial Park, at 11902 Virginia Boulevard.
The event will start at 9 a.m. and continue until late afternoon.
The exhibit will include a wide variety of craft, including those from WWI, WWII, modern stealth, trainers and aerobatic aircraft. Drones and gliders also will be flown and displayed.
A special exhibition of advanced aerobatics will be flown by Flex Innovations pilot 13 year-old Lane Walker from East Carter Middle School. Walker has been flying since he was 10 and was recently a featured demo pilot at a large remote control fly-in in South Carolina.
Club member Josh Evans will fly his parasail aircraft to the field and put it on display.
Attendees are asked to bring seating.
Admission is free to the public; flyers will pay a one-time landing fee of $20 (which includes one lunch) and will be required to have an AMA membership. Concessions will be available for purchase.
For more information, see Tri-State Model Flyers on Facebook or call Rick Hay at (606) 315-1280 or (606) 474-6639).