Chris Crum, Director of the Greenup County Health Department, said the number of reported cases of the flu have been drastically reduced this flu season.
Crum referenced the Kentucky Department for Public Health Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report, which shows the week of Jan. 10-16 (reports run a week behind, typically) which show only eight reported cases for the week, and a total of 164 confirmed cases.
“We haven’t given a lot of flu shots this year,” Crum said. “People are staying at home more, and haven’t been requesting flu shots.”
Crum noted it is likely that the precautions taken for COVID-19 play a major factor in the numbers of the flu being reduced to the level of sporadic, nearly non-existent.
“The social distancing has helped, and the wearing masks and frequently washing hands is a factor as well,” Crum said. “And where the schools have gone to a hybrid model has helped. Normally we would have given shots to everyone working at the schools, but we haven’t had to do that this year.”
Similar numbers, or lack of numbers, were present in Carter County as well, Jeff Barker said.
“I think we’ve had one reported in Carter County,” Barker said. “I think everything we’re doing for COVID is having an effect.”
The masks, plexiglass up in businesses, increased hand-washing and thorough cleaning procedures have basically taken its toll on the flu, Barker said.
“And we have only given about 80 to 85 flu vaccines this year,” he said.
“The social distancing and the small group gatherings is working,” Barker added. “And if you think about it, the COVID precautions help to control the spread of a lot of other viruses and diseases as well. We recommend here to wear your mask, get the vaccine and follow good hand-washing guidelines.”