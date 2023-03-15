PRESTONSBURG More than $8.5 million in state funds through the American Rescue Plan Act was distributed to several eastern Kentucky counties to be used for infrastructure, clean water, law enforcement, nonprofits, tourism and transportation.
The presentation by Gov. Andy Beshear was Monday at the Mountain Arts Center; counties receiving funds include Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin and Martin.
“We promised eastern Kentucky that we would be there for them until every life and structure is rebuilt,” Beshear said. “Today, with the investments we’re making in local communities, supporting cleaner water, public safety, local nonprofits, tourism and more, we are rebuilding and ensuring prosperity for generations to come.”
• The City of Paintsville will receive $5,886.84, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will receive $10,739.34 and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office will receive $9,690 in grant funding through the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security’s Law Enforcement Protection Program.
• The Paintsville Utility Commission will use $1.3 million to install more than 3,000 feet of sewer line and roughly 13,000 feet of waterline to unserved areas of Johnson County.
• The Prestonsburg Tourism Commission was awarded $111,674 and Paintsville Tourism Commission received $55,094 to to support travel marketing and promotion. These awards are part of the $75 million ARPA funding allocated by the General Assembly in 2022 to boost the state’s tourism industry and economy following the decline in visitors brought on by the pandemic.
• The Martin County Sanitation District will use $685,625 for improvements to the wastewater treatment system.
• The City of Jackson will use $698,648 to extend water service to 13 homes, increase the water system’s storage capacity and make improvements to the sewer system.
• The Johnson County Fiscal Court will use $2.3 million to install more than 20,000 feet of sewer line, providing sewer service to 70 homes, four businesses, three commercial properties and a future campground site.
• The Magoffin County Water District will use $706,886 to extend waterlines to unserved areas in Magoffin County. This project will provide water service to 65 unserved homes.
Ten nonprofits in Floyd, Johnson and Knott counties received $716,423 through the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, including $100,000 each to the Appalachian Artisan Center of Kentucky; the Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky (AppalRED); Christian Appalachian Project; Hindman Settlement School; Lotts Creek Community School; and Mountain Comprehensive Care.
In addition, God’s Appalachian Partnership received $78,164; Wayland Historical Society received $19,57; Mountain Sports Hall of Fame Foundation received $10,763; and St. Vincent Mission received $7,921.63.