PRESTONSBURG Outside a district court room Monday, Floyd County Commonwealth Attorney Brett Turner told a scrum of news reporters that a 49-year-old man accused of killing three officers on June 30 could be facing the death penalty.
The reporters — hailing from as far as Lexington and Huntington — were gathered for a preliminary hearing for Lance Storz, who police said ambushed multiple officers when they served an emergency protective order on him.
Storz killed Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jake Chaffins in the onslaught described by officials as "pure hell."
A police dog named Drago was also killed in the shootout.
Several more were wounded in the onslaught. The shootout lasted for roughly five hours before Storz gave himself up, according to police.
Prior to the shooting, Storz had physically and sexually assaulted a woman and tried to imprison her inside the home, according to court records.
Storz did not appear in court on Monday — instead, Turner announced to the court that a grand jury had met that morning and issued an indictment against the suspect, thus nixing any more appearances in District Court.
Before pronouncing the case closed in district court — Storz will appear Tuesday in Circuit Court for an initial appearance, Turner said — Judge Larry Williams thanked the media for "showing compassion and understanding in the worst tragedy this county has seen in 64 years."
Storz was indicted on three counts of murder of a police officer, two counts of first-degree assault, six counts of attempted murder, seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree assault of a service animal and one count of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Turner said he couldn't comment much on the case and would reserve his comments moving forward, now that an indictment is in hand. However, he did say due to the multiple deaths and the fact that they were police officers, Storz could face the death penalty.
"This is death penalty-eligible," Turner said. "We haven't made the decision to move forward with that yet, but we will be going through the process to see if we can. It's not a decision we take lightly and will go through this process, no matter what the public sentiment may be."
Under Turner's watch, the Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorneys Office has seen two capital cases go to the jury for a conviction — the rest had pleaded guilty, according to Turner.
One man is currently on death row, while another is serving life in prison without parole.
If the death penalty isn't on the table, Turner said the other options are for life without parole or life with the possibility of parole in 25 years.
While much information has been gathered in connection with the shooting, the investigation is still continuing, according to Turner.
"This is the largest crime scene I've ever encountered, in terms of the amount of witnesses, the ballistic evidence, the electronic evidence, so we need to take our time and investigate this properly," Turner said.
After Turner concluded his remarks, and went back into district court to try the rest of the preliminary hearing docket, the reporters flocked over to Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley, who has been outspoken at previous press conferences by stating "death is too good for him."
Bartley, who will be a witness if the case goes to trial, was on scene minutes after the gunfire erupted. He recalled helping load up a constable struck by the fire and a deputy into ambulances.
"It's hard when it's your friends," Bartley said. "It's become obvious that I can't separate my emotions from this. These were people I've worked with my whole life, I can't separate my emotions from this. If I could, I don't think I'd be human."
Bartley said he and the community are still trying to process what happened and are still healing. He said there's a high likelihood this will incident will have long-terms consequences for law enforcement in Floyd County.
"I have two good friends who were doing poorly right now and are seriously thinking of leaving law enforcement," he said. "I wouldn't be surprised if there's an exodus after this and there might not be people stepping up right away to fill the positions."
Moving forward, Bartley called for greater support of law enforcement, not just from the public but from the government.
"Police officers and all our first-responders are underpaid and overworked," he said. "It takes a special person to do this, to lay their life on the line every day. What's the greatest service on Earth? It ain't TikTok or Facebook, it's 9-1-1. If you need a help, if you have a mad man firing a gun, you call 9-1-1."
As to Storz, Bartley — whose office is now out completely out of the case since it's moved up to the circuit court — had this to say:
"Mr. Storz is a case that has earned the death penalty, if you ask me. He did it — Mr. Storz has admitted his guilt, nevermind the 200 witnesses that saw him do it. He deserves the death penalty and it ought to be a slow and painful death."
