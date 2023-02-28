PIKEVILLE The man accused of being responsible for one of the deadliest days in Kentucky law enforcement history died by suicide Monday night, according to the Floyd County Commonwealth's attorney.
Brent Turner confirmed with The Daily Independent that Lance Storz killed himself at the Pike County Jail. Turner didn't offer any further comment Tuesday as he hadn't had an opportunity to discuss it with the victims' families first.
Storz was accused of engaging in an hours-long shootout with authorities in late June 2022, leading to the deaths of three police officers and a K-9.
According to court records, Storz was being served an emergency protective order. When he greeted officers at the door, police say he immediately opened fire, killing two officers immediately.
During the ensuing shootout, he killed another officer and wounded several more police and first-responders.