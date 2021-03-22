While spring has sprung, it looks like more than a handful spent the first couple of days of the season in lock-up.
Bookings were booming throughout northeastern Kentucky, according to jail listings.
Anyone named in the lock-ups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The following people were locked up over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Brandon T. Hern, 26, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Cathrynn R. Sobral, 25, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a commitment order.
• Leck Riffe, 23, of Greenup, was booked Friday on two bench warrants.
• Linda F. McKenzie, 39, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Nathan R. Scott, 38, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication charge.
• Barbara J. Coffey, 44, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a second-offense DUI and five traffic violations.
• Barry E. Vaughan, 35, of Ironton, was booked Sunday on a first-degree possession of a forged instrument charge.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
• Joseph Meade, 34, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on two counts of contempt of court.
• Mary Lou Setser, 50, of Inez, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• William W. Chafin, 32, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication charge.
• Jonathan Dale, 33, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on charges of auto theft between $500 and $10,000 in value, third-degree burglary, second-degree fleeing or evading police (two counts), resisting arrest and contempt of court.
• Mikaela Horn, 25, of Inez, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and two traffic violations.
• Amy N. Lyon-May, 36, of Saylersville, was booked Sunday on three counts of first-degree simple possession of drugs (first offense).
• Jody Sizemore, 31, of Oil Springs, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant.
• Alex R. Castle, 38, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and charges of first-degree promotion of contraband and simple possession of a second-degree controlled substance (first offense).
Carter County Detention Center
• Macy T. Meenach, 21, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Jordan P. Ratcliff, 24, of Grayson, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking of a first-degree controlled substance (first offense). Ratcliff also had a bench warrant.
Greenup County Detention Center
• Nathan Gilliam, 23, of Green, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• Matthew P. Ruggles, 39, of Quincy, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Matthew T. Moore, 39, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, was booked Friday on charges of second-offense DUI, possession of marijuana, first-offense simple possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-offense possession of a prescription drug in an improper container, first-offense trafficking in heroin, importing heroin, first-offense cocaine trafficking and first-offense meth trafficking.
• Ezekiel Wyrick, 36, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication (two counts), first-degree disorderly conduct, violating an out-of-state domestic violence order, violating an in-state domestic violence order, fourth-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.
• Vergil Ferguson, 37, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense DUI, second-offense DUI and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• James F. Goodpaster, 37, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday on receiving less than $500 in stolen property charge.
• John Highly, 53, of Salt Lick, was booked Sunday on a second-degree assault charge.
