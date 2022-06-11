FLATWOODS They say to bloom where you’re planted, but Jeanie Hammond has other ideas.
Owner of Jeanie’s Flowers and More, Hammond is moving her business from the location she has rented for nine years to a purchased location just down the street at 909 Bellefonte Road.
“I am so excited. It is a dream come true for me,” Hammond said. “I have put everything into this and it is finally on its way. Thank you to all of our customers for helping make this possible.”
She said she decided last year to move to a place she would own. She was able to purchase the property in December and immediately began construction.
Hammond, who has been in the flower business for 27 years, said her shop specializes in funeral, holiday, dances and everyday floral needs, but also offers a variety of gifts, including wind chimes, blankets, balloon bouquets, plush animals, lanterns, silk arrangements and custom wreaths.
The new store is expected to open by the end of July. Hammond said she hasn’t chosen an exact date, but it will be an event, with giveaways and other attractions.
For more information, call (606) 836-0015.