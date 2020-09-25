ASHLAND Pleasant aromas and sounds of laughter filled the back of Corbie’s department store.
A Jockey Club lunch contributed to the satisfying smell before carnations and daisies seized the senses on Thursday afternoon.
About 20 ladies gathered for the first installment of “Lunch & Learn,” series of events featuring a variety of topics and experts on those subjects.
Thursday’s oracle was Donna Childers Suttle, who applied her expertise as a florist to instruct the group on how to properly assemble an exquisite flower arrangement.
Suzanne Smith completed her white-and-yellow assortment as fellow Ashland Class of 1966 alumna Ann Riffe put the finishing touches on hers. Smith passed with flying colors. Riffe’s was also a fine product, although she cracked a couple of self-depricating jokes.
“They laughed at mine. Can you believe they’re laughing at me? ... Donna had the nerve to say my flowers are too short,” Riffe chuckled.
When she first caught wind of the event, Riffe suggested Smith tag along with her.
“We just wanted to be with people, just have fun,” Smith said. “It was wonderful. Donna is a good teacher. This was a great experience.”
Suttle was glad to play a key role in the first “Lunch & Learn.” Organizer Norma Meek already booked Suttle for another event, which will feature a fall flower arrangement. It’s set for next week.
“I thought it was a good idea,” Suttle said. “People are tired and getting sick of this virus thing. They wanted to get out, spread out and do some things. Corbie (Stull) is great for letting us have his building. We had a great lunch.”
Suttle said Meek told her she sold out of tickets within three hours for Thursday’s festivities. Next week’s is also full.
There are a handful of spots remaining for the Thursday, Nov. 5, “Lunch & Learn.” It will feature Clark Wiley, a cake decorator who served as a personal steward to First Lady Nancy Reagan on Air Force One in the 1980s.
“It was wonderful,” said Wiley, who was present Thursday. “The President and Mrs. Reagan were the finest people you’ll ever meet.”
Call or text Meek at (606) 831-5707 to reserve a spot. Cost is $30. It includes lunch and door prizes.
“I think this is wonderful,” Wiley said. “It’s making Ashland a little better.”
