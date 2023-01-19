A multi-county pursuit from Madison to Laurel County ended Wednesday with the discovery of a deceased female inside the suspect vehicle and a Florida man charged with murder.
David Maurice Reed, 54, of St. Petersburg, Florida, is facing charges of murder-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest, careless driving, and no operator's license in connection to the incident that began around 10 a.m. on Interstate 75 in Madison County.
According to Kentucky State Police Post 11 Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington, state troopers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving carelessly along I-75 near mile marker 83.
"The driver did stop but when troopers approached the vehicle he took off at a high rate of speed," Trp. Pennington said. "The pursuit went through multiple counties including Madison, Rockcastle and Laurel. While in Laurel County, we received assistance from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and other agencies to get this vehicle to slow down. Continuing through Laurel County, the vehicle struck several Kentucky State Police cruisers. The troopers were able to get the vehicle stopped and got the suspect detained."
Pennington said that's when the situation became more complex.
"Troopers located what they thought to be a body in the back seat of the vehicle. On further investigation, they did locate a deceased female in the back of the SUV," he said, adding that the suspect was then arrested.
Pennington further stated the identity of the woman, whose body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, was not yet being released pending positive identification and notification of family members.
"We're trying to find out where this crime happened at - whether it happened on the interstate or if it happened in another county or another state," he added. "That's the thing that the troopers and other investigators are trying to put together."
Pennington said he was unsure of charges that may be filed in other counties.
Multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit, Pennington said, including Kentucky State Police from London Post 11, Richmond Post 7, London City Police, Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Rockcastle Sheriffs Office, Mt. Vernon Police. Other agencies were there to help with this investigation, which closed a portion of the interstate near mile marker 46 until just before 3 p.m.
"This is a unique case. It's just troopers and officers just out doing their job," Pennington said. "You think you've got a pursuit and you find this."
Reed has been lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.