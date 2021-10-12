GREENUP Greenup County E911 Director Buford Hurley discussed the recent flooding in Russell, and the probable cause for depth of water in those areas, during Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting. Hurley said he had spoke with Russell Mayor Ron Simpson, who had declared a state of emergency.
“Where the incident was so isolated, I don’t think there will be any money available through FEMA,” Hurley said. “But what we can look at is using some small business loans, and get it approved for those businesses affected to get a loan to repair their damages. And there was a lot of damage in that area.”
Hurley told the court that the declaration of a state of emergency could be used to stress to the state that a drain on the former AK Steel property needed to be cleaned out.
“We think the problem was a backup there,” Hurley said. Drone footage showed a large amount of soot that needed to be removed, and five telephone poles that needed to be removed as well, both likely contributing factors to the backup that caused the extreme flash flooding. Hurley stated that some thought the issues at Kroger could be responsible, but said that those issues were unrelated to the flooding. There were several houses near that area that flooded as well, he said, that had never flooded before.
Cleveland Cliffs, the current owner of the property, needed to allow the county or the state access in order to clean the drain, Judge Carpenter said.
“People certainly have the right of action,” Attorney Mike Wilson said. “The owners of the mall and Bridges Christian Church among others have that right.”
Wilson went on to suggest that the property should be considered blighted property because it is being stripped of useful items but not being cleaned up. The entire strip of land is considered part of the county, rather than being within the City of Russell, and Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter plans to speak with the owners on the subject.
Carpenter made the Court aware that they had received a check for nearly $10,000 from Workman’s Compensation. The money was a result of the county being a member of the compensation fund, and represented their part of the managing companies earning a profit above and beyond what was necessary to operate.
The Court discussed proposed amendments to ordinance No. 70 concerning the rates of collection of solid waste per household, hours of operation, permit fees in all of Greenup County changing, and change of insurance rates for haulers. The size of containers will change from 20 to 35 gallons, and all collectors of solid waste in Greenup County will be required to use the Green Valley Landfill. Changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, and the county is required to have two public readings of the amendments to the ordinance.
The Fiscal Court also discussed its willingness to repair 40 non-working fire hydrants in the county. Judge Carpenter said they had as of yet been unable to secure a bid to fix all the hydrants, and discussed with the court the possibility of allowing each fire department to fix the hydrants in question, and then be reimbursed for those expenses by the county. The approximate cost of hydrant repair will be between $2,500-3,000 per hydrant, Carpenter told the court.