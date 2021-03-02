According to the National Weather Service, the Ohio River is on pace to crest at 58 feet at some point today, which would be the highest since 1997.
The Boyd County Fiscal Court will conduct a special meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday via virtual means for the purpose of discussion and initiating debris clean-up, removal and disposal resulting from the recent inclement weather, according to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.
On the agenda:
• The county will issue a Declaration of Emergency.
• Authorizing the Judge-Executive to execute a contract and take all other steps necessary for immediate clean-up.
• Authorizing the Judge-Executive to execute a contract with ER Assist to provide debris monitoring and grant development, management and closeout services.
• Authorizing the publication of a Request For Proposal for providing tree and vegetation debris clean-up and removal from all county and city roads, streets and rights of way in Boyd County.
Visit the Boyd County Fiscal Court website or call (606) 739-4134 for information on how to view the meeting.
The Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 reported several state roadways were impacted by high water on Tuesday.
Among them:
Boyd County
• Ky. 3294 (Center Street) in Catlettsburg closed at 20th Street, floodgates up (milepoint 9)
• Ky. 854, high water or flood issues still possible at Rush, Garner
• Ky. 168 closed between Hurricane Creek and Shadowlawn Drive for embankment, utility repairs (milepoint 2.8)
Carter County
• Ky. 1 north of Grayson, Pactolus to Greenup County (milepoint 13-16)
• Ky. 1910 near I-64 underpass (milepoint 0-3)
• Ky. 773 at Hitchins (milepoint 3.7-3.8)
Fleming County
• Ky. 111 at Grange City (milepoint 2.5-4.5)
Greenup County
• Ky. 2 closed at Jeremey Gullet Bridge at KY 3307, water over road at several locations from there to U.S. 23 at Greenup (milepoint 13-17), Ohio River backwater
• Ky. 1, several locations from KY 784 at Lost Creek to Long Branch (milepoint 1-8)
• Ky. 7 at Maloneton (milepoint15-17), and several locations between AA Highway and Carter County (milepoint 0-10)
• Ky. 503 at Naples, from Boyd County line to KY 207 (milepoint 0-5.4)
• Ky. 3306 near Ky. 1 at Little Sandy River (milepoint 0-1)
Follow @KYTCDistrict 9, visit the Facebook page or visit transportation.ky.gov/districtnine for more information.