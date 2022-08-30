MOREHEAD A summer tragedy has continued to affect students at Morehead State.
Devastating floods that hit eastern Kentucky in July that left nearly 40 dead and thousands of residents without basic necessities and shelter only two weeks before the fall semester began at MSU. Nik Lee and Brandon Gayhart were just a couple of many impacted by the event.
“We woke up about 5 o’clock in the morning and the water was already 3 foot deep,” said Gayhart, a Hazard native and sophomore health care management major at MSU. “It was somewhat traumatic.”
His family swam out into the area that was once their yard to alert their neighbors of the danger, but he said that there was hardly anywhere to go.
“We were basically just sitting ducks in the middle of the road, just watching the water keep rising," Gayhart said.
A lack of vehicle access and cell service prevented his family from contacting the outside world for help.
Many other eastern Kentuckians had their entire residences wash away.
“We had to evacuate because the water was getting in the yard,” said Nik Lee, a Letcher County native. “We grabbed everything we could and got in our cars. There is a hill next to my house, so we had to drive up the hill and park there and stay there all night — basically, sit and watch our house get destroyed.”
She said the rain that hit her area that night was unlike anything it had ever experienced before.
The senior convergent media and legal studies major summarized the event as “terrifying,” especially watching a man fight to reach the same safety that her family had found.
“There was this guy that tried to swim across where we were, and he couldn’t make it. He had to grab on to our flagpole and hold on for the whole night," Lee said.
The widespread devastation pushed several colleges across the Commonwealth — including MSU — to step in and aid students who were impacted by the flooding by granting early move-in opportunities.
Both Gayhart and Lee jumped on the chance.
“I was relieved,” said Gayhart. “Both of my roommates already had the early move-in.”
Due to the flood destruction, Lee had lost all her dorm items that had been stored in her garage.
“At first when hearing the news, I didn’t even know if I could move in. I don’t have anything,” said Lee.
Although Gayhart was grateful for the traditional early-admittance fee being waived, he said he wishes more could have been done.
He said he believes there should have been an extension on tuition payment dates to further assist those that had been impacted by the flood.
“We’re dealing with so much right now, and it’s difficult to have to pay so much money.”
Lee said the university also could have improved on their response time when they offered assistance.
“I wish they could have sent an earlier message because the flood did happen on a weekday. I did not hear anything from them until like two or three days later,” Lee said. “I felt super alone.”
Both Gayhart and Lee said an increased volunteer and donation effort would help rebuild the impacted communities.
Those who wish to donate can do so by accessing Gov. Andy Beshear’s Kentucky Flood Relief Fund: https://secure.kentucky.gov/FormServices/Finance/EKYFloodRelief.