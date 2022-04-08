ASHLAND Float 606, at 3401 Winchester Avenue in Ashland near the Toyota dealership, had a ribbon cutting on Friday and will be taking its first official customers this weekend.
Ashland native Belinda Hunt, who owns the business with her son and daughter, Josh (and his girlfriend Courtney) and Morgan Hunt, said the new business centers on float therapy. Some people have referred to it as a float spa, but Hunt focuses on the therapy aspect.
“Float therapy is 11 inches of water in a lidded pod or open pool, and sometimes it is a cabin. There is about a thousand pounds of Epsom Salts in each one, which brings the specific gravity up to 1.625 to 1.3 at the highest,” Hunt said. “So when you get in, you’re just going to float like a cork to the top of the water with no effort whatsoever.”
Hunt said even people who might have trouble floating in a pool will still be able to simply relax and float. And relaxation is a key element and benefit to float therapy, she said.
Hunt said the business offers three suites and two open-float pools. “The open-float pools have no lid on them, so if you are claustrophobic or have PTSD you’d much rather use the open-float pools than the other egg-shaped pods that have covers on them.”
When a person comes in for float therapy they enter a private suite where they shower and prepare to use the either type of pool offered. The facility provides soap, shampoo, towels and everything you might need, she said.
From that point, she said, you can begin to enjoy the long list of health benefits associated with float therapy.
“The Laureate Institute for Brain Research in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been studying it for years,” Hunt said. “And they have proven that it helps with PTSD, anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and it lowers the stress hormone Cortisol in everyone who floats. It has also been shown to lower blood pressure.”
The only real requirement for using float therapy is that the person in question must be able to enter and exit a bathtub without assistance, Hunt said.
“And all the magnesium and Epsom Salts makes the water very silky, so you need to be careful getting in and out. We do have anti-slip flooring specifically for this,” she said. “And we also have a full spectrum infrared sauna. It has six settings that are preset to benefit certain things you might have problems with such as weight loss, pain relief, relaxation and passive cardio. And we have everything you need there, too.”
The whole experience, Hunt said, is designed to allow the individual to be as comfortable as possible while making use of the therapy.
“We have LED lighting that is soothing, and you control whether it is on or off and can even change the color of the lighting. And we will have mp3 players to hook up in the near future, but it is nice to try to turn your brain off once in a while though and relax,” she said.
“It can be one of those things where curiosity kind of gets the best of you,” Hunt said. “And that is awesome because it is fun and an exciting experience. But give yourself two or three times to try it out and see where it takes you. It truly is beneficial to most people for a variety of reasons.”
Float therapy is considered more of a holistic therapy, and may not be covered by insurance. But Hunt said if you get a doctor’s recommendation, check with your insurance provider to see if they will reimburse the expense. Float 606 has different prices depending upon whether you choose a 60- or 90-minute session, or whether you opt for a monthly membership. A list of prices and appointment times can be found on their website at float606.com.