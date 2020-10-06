With many movies theaters being closed or at drastically reduced seating capacity due to COVID-19, people have been forced to seek out other forms of entertainment. This has lead to many creative solutions across the state and the country to meet residents’ desire for the simple joys of watching a celluloid diversion. Music may soothe the savage beast as the old saying goes, but movies go a long way as well toward relieving the stress that everyone in today's world is dealing with.
Carter Caves State Park in Olive Hill has come up with its own solution to the stress of the pandemic. Along with all of the many other things the park has to offer, beginning on Oct.10 they will be doing the Fairway 5 Flix Movie Series. The series runs on Saturdays, and for $7 per person (4 and under is free. Tickets are purchased at the Lodge), visitors can watch an assortment of Hollywood Blockbusters from the comfort of their own vehicle. Ghostbusters, Beetlejuice, and Shawn of the Dead are just some of the movies scheduled.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. each day, with movies beginning at 7:30 p.m. And as an added bonus, food trucks from Hillbilly Hibachi and Table 286 will have food available for purchase. And the signature movie treat, popcorn, (and candy) will be available from the Friends of Carter Caves. For more information, call (606) 286-7009.
“We are having it on the old golf course, on hole No. 5,” said Chelsey Thomas, who is with Park Recreation. “You drive your car up to the golf course and tune in to a specific radio station, and the audio to the movie comes into your car through your stereo. There is a big screen (40 feet) set up, and they are playing a double feature each night that they are open.”
Thomas said it can't technically be called a drive-in because once you reach the golf course, either park employees or volunteers will direct you to a parking space. Space is limited, in order to ensure proper social distancing between vehicles, so moviegoers should check on getting their tickets before the last minute if possible.
“You can call the Lodge or call us here at the Welcome Center,” Thomas said. “We can help you with any questions and also let you know what else is available at the Park.”
Information about the Fairway 5 Flix Movie Series is also available on Carter Caves State Park's Facebook page and on their website by going to parks.ky.gov. There you can find a listing of the movies (and their rating) playing each weekend.