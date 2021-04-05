CATLETTSBURG A suspect in an O.J.-style slow-speed pursuit told an officer Sunday he was trying to get his car to a friend’s house.
At 3:13 a.m., Catlettsburg Police said an officer spotted 62-year-old John Wayne Henry, of Ashland, driving along Ky. 168 without any plates or a bumper on his 2012 Chevy Malibu.
At U.S. 23 and Ky. 168, court records show the officer hit the lights, but Henry wasn’t pulling over. Driving at 20 mph, the officer followed, voicing on his public address system several times for the suspect to stop, a criminal citation states.
A backup unit arrived and the initial pursuing officer pulled ahead of Henry, making him stop, the records show.
The citation states Henry apologized to the officer, telling him he was just trying to get the car to a friend’s house.
The arresting officer further wrote, “I asked did you think you was going to jail, he (Henry) stated ‘I figured I was.’”
While mistakes were made, Henry was right on that, the records show. Turns out, he had a warrant for his arrest in Carter County as well as a suspended license due to a DUI, according to the citation.
Henry did let the officer know his bumper had fallen off a couple weeks ago and he hadn’t had a tag since — not that it would’ve mattered, considering the tags were canceled because the car wasn’t insured, records show.
At least Henry had one thing going; officers wrote he wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of his arrest.
Henry has been charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police, failure to carry insurance, no license plates and first-offense driving on a license suspended due to DUI. He is being held on $1,000 bond.
