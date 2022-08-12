CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man connected to a car chase that ended in a head-on collision was in court on Friday morning.
David R. Bradley, 39, of Ashland, won't get the chance to run from the law again any time soon.
Bradley was charged by a Boyd County grand jury in June with first-degree fleeing or evading police and reckless driving.
He was released some point after because he had yet another car chase on July 12. This one ended in a head-on collision, according to court reports.
Bradley took off from Ironton Police to avoid being picked up on a warrant.
Court records indicate he was under the influence at the time and crossed the center line, colliding with another vehicle near Russell Road.
He was indicted on first-offense DUI, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to carry registration and failure to produce an insurance card.
Bradley appeared in Boyd County Circuit Court Friday and was seeking representation.
Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis asked him a standard list of questions to see if he qualified for a public defender.
Bradley informed the judge he had no bank account, no real estate and had just started a new job when he was arrested.
After he was appointed a public defender, the court discussed his risk assessment or flight risk to decide if Bradley could be trusted with showing up to court on his own free will.
The judge commented on his lengthy criminal history when Commonwealth Attorney Gary Conn chimed in.
"He does have a significant criminal history. It's running from the police," said Conn.
Bradley will remain in custody and is held on $55,000 total cash-only bond.
His pre-trial conference will take place on Sept. 23.
