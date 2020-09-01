CATLETTSBURG Outside of the massive drug roundup, other people did received indictments last week in Boyd County.
One Catlettsburg man, 36-year-old Billy J. Reynolds, is accused of trying to outrun a town police officer on a dirt bike. The brief Aug. 16 pursuit ended in a crash, according to court records.
Reynolds was indicted on charges of first-offense DUI, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree wanton endangerment, driving without a license and speeding.
An indictment is a formal accusation by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to establish the probable cause of a felony. Anyone named in an indictment is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were charged by the grand jury:
• Danielle J. Childers, 37, of Ashland, was charged with two counts of theft of more than $500 in value and one count of second-degree animal cruelty.
• Noah P. Jones, 26, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of auto theft. In a separate case, Jones was indicted on one count of second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.
• Kristin Prichard, 35, of Barboursville, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary and one count of identity theft.
• Mazie J. Queen, 34, of Greenup, was indicted on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kevin Meade, 44, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of public intoxication and one count of first-degree possession of heroin (second offense).
