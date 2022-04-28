ASHLAND The mounds at Central Park could be one leg of an archeological landmark trail in northeastern Kentucky.
Jason Flay, of Acheulean Consulting, made his pitch to the Ashland City Commission Thursday about bringing Ashland into the fold of a proposed trail system in Boyd and Greenup counties. Flay was part of the archeological team that did surveys next to the mounds last year ahead of the construction of a playground.
Flay told the commission that the mounds in Central Park could be developed alongside other sites in the area, such as Indian Head Rock and the Old Town Mound, that could draw visitors into the area. He said on average, a family of four day-tripping to these sights spends up to $400 in a given area — an international visitor could spend up to a $1,000.
Ancient sites such as a Stonehenge and Machu Picchu draw in half a million visitors a year — Serpent Mound across the river in Ohio gets about 150,000 visitors, according to Flay.
He said the concept of a trail is not new — Ohio has linked its various sites in the Ancient Ohio Trail, which gives tourists a “pick your own adventure” to explore the Buckeye State.
“When I’m traveling, I don’t just want to look at archeaological sites,” Flay said. “I want to see what else is around. That’s why there needs to be coordination — say there is an ice cream shop that’s been in business since 1923, or a restaurant from 1847? That’s something that can be promoted as well.”
Flay pointed to Adams County, Ohio, as an example of how historical site tourism can contribute to a community. He said after hooking up with the Ancient Ohio Trail, Adams County saw a $16.1 million rise in wages paid.
“That wasn’t totally due to the AOT, but the trail was a factor,” he said.
While proposing to start with three sites on the trail, Flay said the goal would be to work with landowners in Boyd and Greenup to give the public access to other sites — up to a dozen could round out the trail over the next two to 10 years.
“There’s a stone serpent in southern Boyd County nobody knows about,” he said. “If we could get that included, we could have a serpent to serpent trail with Ohio.”
The long-term goal is to hook the sites in northeastern Kentucky with the sites dotting across southern Ohio, Flay said. Archeaologically, they’re part of the same system.
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs, who had invited Flay to give his presentation, recommended he work with Visit Ashland to develop the Ashland site and to begin communications with Greenup County to get the first phase of the trail set up.
Mayor Matt Perkins said the city has always cherished its history with Poage Landing Days, but the community also needs to remember who was here before the founding of Ashland.
“It’s important we learn about our culture and our history going way back,” Perkins said. “We will support you any way we can.”
