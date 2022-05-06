FLATWOODS Officer Tommy Robinson, who was shot during an early morning call Monday, is now off the ventilator and is communicating with people, according to his family.
In a flurry of social media posts Thursday, Robinson’s mother, daughter and wife announced he has crossed a significant hurdle in his road to recovery.
“God is so good,” his mother wrote.
When the nurse asked the officer how he was doing, his daughter reported he replied, “like I’ve been shot,” showing his sense of humor is still intact.
His wife also reported he called his grandbabies after coming off the vent as well.
“We are sooo grateful for all your continued prayers,” she wrote. “I will continue to keep everyone posted as I can, but I'm going to spend some much needed time hugging and kissing this man’s face.”
KSP Trooper Shane Goodall announced Thursday that the Summit Subway offered 50% of its proceeds to Robinson from open to close.
The news came as his accused shooter, 41-year-old Jon Smithers, saw his first appearance in Boyd County Circuit Court for a child pornography charge.
