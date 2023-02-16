CATLETTSBURG A Flatwoods man facing cases in two counties related to the sexual assault of children pleaded guilty in Boyd County Circuit Court Thursday.
In exchange for a plea to promotion and sodomy charges, 50-year-old Anthony Niece will serve 15 years, mirroring an agreement he entered into in Greenup County back in November.
That means Niece will serve a total of 30 years in prison for his crimes, which span across two counties.
Judge John Vincent set a sentencing hearing for March 2, in order to give prosecutors time to get victim impact statements and to allow the probation office to write a supplement to his sex offender assessment.
Niece was scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 9 in Greenup County, but that since been delayed.
According to court records in Greenup County, Niece lurked on children over the Internet and coerced a child to expose themselves to him.
Police also uncovered evidence that he sexually abused a child in a public restroom, according to court records.
His Boyd County charges occurred between January and July 2020 and the victim in question was under 14 years of age at the time.
Niece is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center.