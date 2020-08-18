CATLETTSBURG A Flatwoods man was indicted last week on sex crime charges by a Boyd County grand jury.
Anthony L. Niece, 48, was directly indicted by the grand jury on one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance and one count of second-degree sodomy.
A direct indictment is when evidence of a suspected crime is presented to the grand jury prior to an arrest. This means the case does not go through district court.
According to the indictment, the victim was younger than 14 years old. The suspected sex crimes occurred between January and July, per the indictment.
Kentucky State Police investigated the case and presented it to the grand jury.
Promotion of a minor under the age of 16 is a class B felony, punishable with between 10 and 20 years in prison. Second-degree sodomy is a class C felony, which carries five to 10 years in prison.
A grand jury is a group of citizens called together to determine the commission of a crime, typically a felony. Anyone named in an indictment is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Timothy J. Keyser, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense trafficking in carentanil or fentanyl derivatives. The grand jury also issued a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Keyser due to previous convictions in Boyd and Bourbon counties. If convicted, Keyser could face more jail time.
• Jeffery Frazier, 54, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of cultivation of marijuana less than five plants, first offense.
• James N. Helton, 29, of Ironton, was indicted on a third-degree burglary charge.
• Christopher S. Brown, 25, of Ashland, and Madison P. Weis, 19, of Ironville, were indicted on mail theft charges. Brown is facing a sole count of mail theft and Weis is facing a sole count of conspiracy to commit mail theft.
• Brianne Morgan, 29, and April Gonzales, 33, both of Ashland, were indicted on sole counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Joseph Bias, 36, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Christopher L. Cantrell, 42, of Westwood, was indicted on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.
• Alexandria M. Ball, 28, of Louisa, was indicted on a sole count of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.
• Brooke L. Pack, 23, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Josh B. Watts, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-offense unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Michael H. Bundy, 48, of Ashland, had a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement filed against him by the grand jury, due to two previous felony convictions in Cabell County. Bundy was indicted in late 2019 on a third-degree burglary charge in Boyd County.
• Tyler Bryant, 32, of Ashland, was indicted on a first-degree possession of methamphetamine charge and four traffic violations.
