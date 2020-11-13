GREENUP A Flatwoods man has been indicted by a Greenup County grand jury on a rape charge.
Francineth Aguilar-Perez, 35, was indicted by a grand jury Nov. 6 on a first-degree rape charge.
The indictment states the incident happened Aug. 29.
If convicted, Aguilar-Perez could face up to 20 years in prison.
An indictment is merely an accusation levied by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to establish probable cause. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.