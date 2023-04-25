ASHLAND A Flatwoods man who has been stuck in legal limbo for months was indicted by a federal grand jury on a child sexual abuse material charge.
Robert T. Adams, 50, was arrested in April 2021 following an investigation by Kentucky State Police and Ashland Police into suspicious Internet activity.
Since September 2022, attorneys in Greenup County Circuit Court were marking time as they awaited whether not federal authorities were going to present Adams’s case to a grand jury.
That answer came back on April 20, when a federal grand jury in Lexington issued a single-count indictment against Adams for possession of child sexual abuse material.
If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison; or 20 years in prison if he is found to have possessed images depicting a prepubescent minor.