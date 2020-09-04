CATLETTSBURG A man wanted in connection with the six-person drug ring indicted this week in Boyd County was picked up in Flatwoods on Wednesday.
Robert Hale Jr., 45, of Flatwoods, was taken into custody Wednesday evening by Flatwoods Police and the Boyd County Sheriff's Department, a lead investigator in the case confirmed.
Hale was wanted on a single-count indictment charging him with engaging in organized crime, a charge that carries with it between 10 and 20 years in prison.
The crime ring was involved in the trafficking of heroin and methamphetamine in Boyd County, the sheriff's department has said.
One aspect of the case included the April 6 raid on a mountain ridge in Rush, which turned out to be one of the biggest drug seizures in Boyd County history.
That haul amounted to nearly 700 grams of heroin, worth more than $160,000 on the streets.
Four co-defendants in the case were already behind bars when the indictments were handed up. A Grayson man, 27-year-old Evan D. Ratcliff, is still at large, according to police.
Hale is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
