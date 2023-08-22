ASHLAND A Greenup County man accused of attempting to produce child sexual abuse materials has been federally indicted.
Skyler A. Mullins, 22, of Flatwoods, was charged on the state level in June 2022 on seven counts of promoting the use of a minor in a sexual performance, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, seven counts of distributing child sexual abuse materials and 10 counts of possessing or viewing child sexual abuse materials.
Last Thursday, a United States grand jury officially charged Mullins with attempting to produce visual depictions involving a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, aiding and abetting the transportation of visual depictions involving minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct (via internet) and possessing visual depictions involving minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
According to previous reports, Mullins’s alleged illegal activities were uncovered as a result of an Internet Against Children Task Force investigation.
Mullins was accused of possessing sexually explicit imagery and of attempting to make his own while recording the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old, according to previous reports.
Mullins will appear in U.S. District Court on Sept. 7 for his initial appearance and arraignment.
If federally convicted, Mullins faces up to 30 years in prison for the production of child pornography.