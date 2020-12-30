WESTWOOD A Flatwoods man is in custody after Boyd County deputies said he ran into a house Monday night while driving intoxicated, according to court records.
At 10:37 p.m., Boyd County deputies, Boyd EMS and the Westwood Fire Department were dispatched to the scene after reports of a Ford Explorer plowing through the house, according to a criminal citation.
A passenger in the SUV was reported to be trapped inside, but had managed to get out before fire crews arrived on the scene, court records show.
Deputies determined the vehicle had traveled on State Route 5 toward U.S. 23 when it lost control, made two revolutions and ran into the home, records show.
The driver, 23-year-old Drew T. Bultynck, of Flatwoods, denied having any injuries as a result of the wreck, according to the citation.
Upon being interviewed by deputies, Bultynck displayed slurred speech and was unable to complete sentences, records show. Law enforcement conducted a field sobriety test, which Bultynck failed, according to his citation.
When deputies took Bultynck into custody, the citation states he tried to keep his hands inside his pockets and refused to place his hands behind his back, records show.
Deputies took him to the ground and took the suspect into the custody, according to court records.
Inside Bultynck's jacket pocket, records show, deputies found a syringe and a plastic spoon with a burn mark on the bottom — a typical set-up for shooting drugs.
The passenger in the vehicle told deputies she and Bultynck had been arguing that he was driving way too fast prior to the wreck, records show.
After declining a blood draw, Bultynck was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.
Bultynck has been charged in district court with second-offense DUI, first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.
Bultynck is being held on $1,500 bond, according to the jail website.
(606) 326-2653 |