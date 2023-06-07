FLATWOODS The Flatwoods City Council heard the first reading on the budget and rate hikes for sewer and water at Tuesday’s meeting.
According to Mayor Buford Hurley, the city of Flatwoods’ budget is solid this year and a little bit higher than the 2022-2023 fiscal year. He said the council would come back in two weeks and vote on second reading of the budget.
He said the long awaited sidewalk project on Powell Lane experienced yet another setback after the contractor backed out on the project. He said he’s working with the state to see if the city can go with the next bidder on the project, which would cost $91,000 more.
However, due to the contractor backing out, he said they’d have to pay $81,000, meaning the it would only cost the city an extra $10,000.
As far as the American Rescue Plan Act funds are concerned, Hurley said he expects the monies to go toward paving on Hensley, Ison and Hammer streets and to redo the sewer line on Maple Street.
The money would also go toward an eminent domain deal on Olivia Lane for a future fire station and for the purchase of a house next to the pool to make way for 55 more parking spaces.
Black-top projects should start in July in the new budget, because the money ran out in September last year, according to Hurley.
As far as the water rates go, City Attorney Stephen McGinnis said the hikes are reflective of the rate hike in Ashland and are strictly a pass through.
In town, minimum bills would go to $24.83 a month, while homes outside the city limits would be charged $37.65 for the minimum.
The Greenup County Environmental Commission raised its sewer rates last year, but Hurley said the last administration failed to follow suit, meaning the city has eaten $13,000 per month in additional cost.
McGinnis said the new rates would be $24.37 for the minimum in the city and $29.83 outside the city limits.
Here are some other highlights from Tuesday’s meeting:
- City Clerk Heather Morris reported the bird’s nest above her desk was removed. For the last 12 years, she said generations of birds have roosted and died up there, stinking up the place. Hurley said when the nest was removed, the debris would’ve filled a 55 gallon-drum.
- Chief Brent Dean of Flatwoods Fire said the department is on track for new AEDs (defibrillators) and will be training the police force and the public works department on how to use them. Paid entirely with opioid settlement money, Dean said it was important for city workers out and about already to be able to administer that aid, as his department is volunteer and has, at best, a six-minute response time.
- Chief David Smith said the AC Unit is broken in the police department, causing it to feel like a hot box. He also said while one recruit from South Carolina backed out at the last minute, he’s hopeful to squeeze in an off-the-street applicant for the November 2023 academy class once the polygraph results are back.
- Parks Board Chairman Josh Joseph reminded the council about the Arts and Eats Festival coming up on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.