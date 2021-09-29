FLATWOODS The Flatwoods Harvest Festival will be from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the city park at 2513 Reed Street.
Sponsored by the Flatwoods Parks and Recreation Board, the event combines the Flatwoods Fall Festival and At The Park After Dark.
Daytime events include:
• Pumpkin carving contest. Pumpkins must be carved at home and submitted, along with an entry form, by 2:30 p.m.
• Costume contest. There is no entry fee and winners will receive tickets to a haunted house. Categories will be offered by age and groups. Participants must register by 5 p.m. Judging will be at 6 p.m.
• Harvest Festival 5K will be at 6 p.m.
Events turn a little scarier at dark, during which a Halloween Parade is planned, followed by a Halloween movie in the park.
Vendors will be on the scene all day.
For more information, call (606) 836-9661, email info@flatwoodsparks.com or visit flatwoodsky.org.