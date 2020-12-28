FLATWOODS The Greenup County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who died on Christmas night in a Flatwoods blaze.
Virginia “Ginger” Miller, 64, died of smoke inhalation as a result of the Dec. 25 fire on Napier Street, according to coroner Neil Wright. Since the fire resulted in a death, Wright’s office and Kentucky State Police had to open death investigations into the incident.
Trooper Shane Goodall of KSP confirmed Monday the death appears to have been accidental. The KSP death investigation is standard procedure when a fire results in a fatality.
Chief Brent Dean, of the Flatwoods Volunteer Fire Department, said the call came in at 10:54 p.m. on Christmas. Within 10 minutes of arriving at the scene, firefighters put out the blaze, Dean said.
The fire was entirely within the interior of the apartment building, Dean said.
Crews stayed on scene until 2:28 a.m. on Dec. 26 in order to have KSP and the coroner’s office conduct their investigation on the scene, Dean added.
Russell and Westwood crews also responded to the scene.
