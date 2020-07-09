FLATWOODS The cause of Wednesday’s fire in Flatwoods that destroyed a home on Pine Street will be investigated by the insurance company, according to fire chief Bret Dean.
Dean said after putting out the blaze, firefighters were able to determine the flames originated inside a sunroom located at the rear of the single-story ranch home.
“We’re leaning towards electrical, but the insurance company will investigate it,” he said.
From the sun room, the flames spread up into the roof of the home, where firefighters spent nearly two hours containing the blaze before finally extinguishing later in the afternoon.
Dean also confirmed Red Cross — which frequently provides aid to victims of fire — was called to the scene to help out the two people displaced by the inferno.
With the heat and humidity on Wednesday, Dean said Portsmouth EMTS were stationed on scene to monitor the blood pressure of firefighters to ensure no one got overheated. He said the rains on Wednesday helped for a second, then hurt.
“It cooled everything down, then that humidity shot right up,” Dean said. “We stayed hydrated and no one had to be taken out of service due to the heat.”
