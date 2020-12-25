FLATWOODS More details have emerged in the Dec. 10 drug raid in the 2600 block of Fields Avenue, court records show.
As previously reported, a Detroit man was taken into custody in connection with the bust.
Roderick Chance Thomas-Kirby, 22, was charged with first-offense complicity to traffic heroin, third-degree trafficking of a controlled substance and receiving a stolen gun.
Court records show the bust was the result of two undercover buys, one for heroin and one for Xanax. Greenup County deputies busted out a search warrant at the home and found Thomas-Kirby sitting next to an open safe that happened to have heroin inside of it, his criminal citation states.
Thomas-Kirby told the deputies he’d only stayed at the house a couple days and had gone to the store to buy some Black & Milds — wood-tipped cigarillos — the citation states. He then pointed at an end table where the cigarillos laid next to a couple pistols, records show.
It turns out, one of those pistols had been reported stolen in Charleston, West Virginia, according to court records.
Prior to being placed in the back of a cruiser, deputies said officers were able to find $20 in buy money in the back of Thomas-Kirby’s pocket, the citation states.
A June 10 report in the Greeneville Sun in Tennessee shows Thomas-Kirby was arrested after police found him doing donuts at a baseball field in a pickup truck. Police found an oxycodone and 2 1/2 grams of weed inside the truck, according to the report.
The officer also found large amount of cash in one of Thomas-Kirby's pockets, the report noted.
The man is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
