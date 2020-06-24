GREENUP A Flatwoods couple accused in 2019 of sexually assaulting a teenage girl is facing new charges, according to court documents.
A Greenup County grand jury issued a superseding indictment against 33-year-old Kevin A. Bowling and 30-year-old Angela J. Waugh on June 18. A superseding indictment replaces the old indictment they were served last June.
Bowling was indicted on two counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree attempted sodomy, one count of using a minor in a sexual performance and three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Waugh was charged with one count of first-degree sodomy, two counts of complicity to first-degree sodomy, one count of complicity to first-degree rape, one count of criminal complicity to attempted first-degree sodomy, one count of complicity to first-degree sexual abuse, one count of fourth-degree assault, one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance, three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and another sexual offense.
In March 2019, the victim in the case disclosed to school officials what was going on, according to court records. Bowling was taken into the custody soon thereafter, but Waugh flew the coop and was later tracked down in West Virginia, according to contemporary reports.
Both are accused of participating in the sexual abuse together.
The indictment states the victim was “incapable of consent because she is physically helpless and incapable of consent because she is mentally incapacitated.”
