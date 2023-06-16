FLATWOODS The Flatwoods City Council passed a $10 million budget Thursday at a 12-minute special called meeting.
The budget, set to go into effect on July 1, will see $2.099 million in the general fund, $4.92 million in the utility fund (water, sewer and solid waste service) $859,565 in the fire department, $227,351 in parks and rec and $1.9 million in the streets.
Mayor Buford Hurley II said the streets fund includes municipal road aid funds that come from the state.
The city council also passed rate increases for the water and sewer services, reflective of the rise in rates from Ashland and the Greenup County Environmental Commission, which service the city’s water and sewer needs, respectively.
“This is a pass-through of cost and we’re not adding anything to it,” Hurley said.
The city’s contract for trash service will be taken up in the fall, Hurley said.
The next regularly scheduled city council meeting will be July 18, due to the meeting date falling on July 4. Hurley said there may be another special meeting called to deal with issues that might be addressed between now and then.