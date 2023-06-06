FLATWOODS Flatwoods is ready to celebrate the finer things in life with its second annual Arts & Eats Festival, set for noon to 5 p .m. Saturday at City Park.
Lorna Rose, one of the event’s organizers, said the event will offer a variety of activities for children, including chalk art, an inflatable, craft stations, paint by number and outdoor games.
Rose said the public will be invited to work on a community mural, which she designed.
It’s a color landscape with trees and rolling hills, Rose said. “It’s a pixel design, meaning there are small squares to form the scene,” she said. The numbered design shows participants exactly what color to paint where.
She said this is the first year they will offer a mural, but other paint-by-number activities were popular with the crowd last year. This year, she said, they will have a 3-foot-by-4-foot paint by number project in addition to the mural.
“It will be a permanent fixture and next year we’ll paint over it,” Rose said.
Vendors are mostly made up of hand-crafted local business. Rose said so far, 20 vendors have confirmed they will be there.
There also will be an art contest open to any age. Artists can register on the day of the event and may enter up to three pieces. Subject matter must be family friendly, she said, but all ages may enter.
Food trucks will include Chuy’s, which serves Mexican street food; burgers from Route 66; Fraternal Order of Police, which will offer burgers and hot dogs; and Kona Ice.
Music will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rail City Dulcimers. Johnathan Cox will take the stage at 2:30 p.m. and Chayse Abrams at 4 p.m.
Admission is free.