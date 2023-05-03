FLATWOODS Just as the city of Flatwoods closed the book on one major infrastructure project, the council voted to start another.
At Tuesday's regular city council meeting, officials learned about the completion of a $382,000 water tank rehabilitation project, and then voted to accept a $864,000 bid to replace 5,000 feet of sewer line.
The former project was paid through Cleaner Water Program grants, while the latter will be paid entirely through American Rescue Plan Funds.
The water tank rehabilitation — which entailed placing an aerator inside the tank, repainting it and adding blowout valves to the 250,000-gallon tank — is the first of its kind in eastern Kentucky, according to E.L. Robinson Engineer Paul Amburgey.
The reason for the fixes was to reduce the amounts of Trihalomethane (THM) in the water, which increases in the summer months due to the temperature. Trihalomethane is a by-product of using chlorine to treat water, which, if ingested over long periods of time, could result in increased risk for cancer.
Flatwood's main water supplier, Ashland, recently put out to bid a similar project for the its water tank on Debord Hill.
Neither Flatwoods's nor Ashland's latest consumer water reports show THM levels at higher than standard levels.
Public Works Director Richard Blevins said readings from the third quarter (June through September) will "tell the tale" on how well the fixes reduce the amount of THM in Flatwoods's water.
The sewer project in the area of Federal Way will see the replacement of 5,000 feet of ceramic line with modernized 8-inch sewer pipes. About 90 homes on four streets in the area will be reconnected to the new lines.
Blevins told Councilman Steve Tolliver that the entire system needs updating, but the area under consideration was one of the worst in the city. He said, over the years, tree roots have grown into the pipes, causing breaks and backups.
The bid for that project was awarded Young Construction, who Mayor Buford Hurley II said came in a little higher than the initial October 2021 estimate, but was doable with the funds at hand.
"A lot of prices have risen since then," Hurley said.
Here are some other highlights from Tuesday's council meeting:
• The city council approved a $1.6 million bid for a sidewalk project that's been in the pipeline for nearly eight years. The state will be paying $1.5 million of the project.
• Tuesday's council meeting marked one year to the day Officer Tommy Robinson was shot during a suspicious persons call. Robinson, who is currently out of town, and first-responders who arrived at the call to save his life will be honored at the end of the month, Hurley said.
• The Arts and Eats Festival will return to Flatwoods City Park June 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Hurley said the pool is on track to open by Memorial Day.
