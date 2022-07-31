Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in low-lying areas of Boyd County, and high water has blocked some or all lanes of the following state highways:
• Ky. 5 by the old golf course (milepoint 8-9)
• Ky. 538 (Shopes Creek), Edgwood Drive to Bayless Hill (milepoint 1-2)
• KY 854 at Rush near KY 1654 (milepoint 1)
• U.S. 60 near East Fork bridge just west of Cannonsburg (milepoint 3-4)
Motorists are reminded that continued rain and flash flooding could create rapidly changing road conditions as water falls and rises in different areas. Use caution in low-lying areas, and remember: Never drive through any standing water on roadways. Turn around, don't drown.