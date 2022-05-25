Russell High School students took a moment to pause by the gravesites of veterans buried in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens Wednesday morning.
The school's Air Force JROTC cadets took American Flags and placed them one-by-one beside the graves of veterans. The students pointed out the ranks and dates on the markers. They asked questions of each other and their instructor Lt. Col. (Ret.) Neil Edens.
Placing flags is a part of the community service the cadets volunteer to do. They partner with the American Legion Post 93.
"It's something we gladly do every year," said Lt. Col. (Ret.) Edens.
It's not the only way, Russell's JROTC honor veterans who have died. Due to the distance of military bases from the local area, the school steps in with the American Legion for funerals. Seniors in the honor guard step up to provide the service to local families, including their own.
Recently the seniors opted out of their senior trip to attend a fellow senior's grandfather's funeral. They chose as a class to support their fellow cadet, said Lt. Col. (Ret.) Edens.
Wednesday, many of those same seniors didn't have to be at school, but chose to go with the younger cadets to honor local veterans.
As each flag was placed, the cadets would stand and salute. Another cadet would place a penny on the grave. Lt. Col. (Ret.) Edens said after learning about the symbolism of coins on veteran's graves, the students took it upon themselves to place pennies on them all.