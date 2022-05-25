220526-news-rosehillflags-2.jpg

Angelina Bailey, a sophomore and Air Force JROTC Cadet at Russell High School, carefully plaaces an American flag beside the grave of a veteran buried in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens in Ashland. EMILY PORTER | THE DAILY INDEPENDENT

Russell High School students took a moment to pause by the gravesites of veterans buried in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens Wednesday morning. 

The school's Air Force JROTC cadets took American Flags and placed them one-by-one beside the graves of veterans. The students pointed out the ranks and dates on the markers. They asked questions of each other and their instructor Lt. Col. (Ret.) Neil Edens.

Placing flags is a part of the community service the cadets volunteer to do. They partner with the American Legion Post 93. 

"It's something we gladly do every year," said Lt. Col. (Ret.) Edens. 

220526-news-rosehillflags-1.jpg

A penny lays on the grave of a U.S. veteran buried in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. The penny was placed by Russell High School Air Force JROTC cadets. EMILY PORTER | THE DAILY INDEPENDENT
220526-news-rosehillflags-3.jpg

Russell High School freshman and Air Force JROTC cadet Kenney Dean salutes a U.S. veteran buried in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens in Ashland after placing a flag by the veteran's grave. EMILY PORTER | THE DAILY INDEPENDENT

It's not the only way, Russell's JROTC honor veterans who have died. Due to the distance of military bases from the local area, the school steps in with the American Legion for funerals. Seniors in the honor guard step up to provide the service to local families, including their own.

Recently the seniors opted out of their senior trip to attend a fellow senior's grandfather's funeral. They chose as a class to support their fellow cadet, said Lt. Col. (Ret.) Edens. 

Wednesday, many of those same seniors didn't have to be at school, but chose to go with the younger cadets to honor local veterans.

As each flag was placed, the cadets would stand and salute. Another cadet would place a penny on the grave. Lt. Col. (Ret.) Edens said after learning about the symbolism of coins on veteran's graves, the students took it upon themselves to place pennies on them all.

220526-news-rosehillflags-7.jpg

The sun rises over the hill of Rose Hill Burial Park behind United States flags which stand over graves in honor of Memorial Day. EMILY PORTER | THE DAILY INDEPENDENT
220526-news-rosehillflags-6.jpg

Two American flags drape over two graves situated side-by-side in Rose Hill Burial Park before Memorial Day. EMILY PORTER | THE DAILY INDEPENDENT
220526-news-rosehillflags-4.jpg

Flags fly over the Rose Hill Burial Park in preparation for Memorial Day. EMILY PORTER | THE DAILY INDEPENDENT
220526-news-rosehillflags-5.jpg

A United States flag hangs above a grave in Rose Hill Burial Park. EMILY PORTER | THE DAILY INDEPENDENT

