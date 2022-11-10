ASHLAND Under a tangerine sky the night before Veterans Day, orange flames engulfed red, white and blue pieces of cloth during a flag retirement ceremony at the Port of Ashland.
“We try to do this every Flag Day and Veterans Day,” Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray said. “We had an Eagle Scout make boxes and put on the fire stations to collect old worn-out flags.”
Behind Ray, a pickup truck bed full of bags and boxes of tattered and worn flags sat waiting to be burned.
“This is the first (ceremony) we’ve had since COVID,” said Ray. “The first one since 2019.”
Ray said the fire department tries to conduct the ceremony around Veterans Day as a way to honor the sacrifice made by those who have served the country.
Service was a key point throughout the night.
“It was an honor to serve my country tonight,” said Catie Hardestry, of Girl Scout Troop 90, after she cut out the Union — the blue field with stars — part of the flag.
“I wanted to be part of the ceremony to serve my country,” said Nick Osborne, 16, who cut the strips off the ceremony flag.
As each strip was placed into the fire by Ashland Fire Captain Carl Stambaugh, members of Boy Scout Troop 1100 and Girl Scout Troop 1100 would read which of the 13 original colonies the stripe represented and when it joined the Union.
“It is important for them to understand why we retire the flag,” Melissa Dillow, Girl Scout Troop 1100 leader, said. “It’s an honor to retire a symbol of the nation.”
Cheryl Spriggs, Ashland Commissioner and Regent of Daughters of the American Revolution’s Poage Chapter, echoed the honor of retiring the flag as she gave remarks during the ceremony.
“We, as American citizens, respect our flag, always seeing it retains its original beauty, when it is no longer a fitting emblem and must be destroyed, we do so by fire,” Spriggs explained.
“Tomorrow is Veterans Day, and we honor those who so bravely served this country,” Stambaugh said. “This flag is more than some brightly colored cloth, it is a symbol of our nation. … It is a precious symbol of all that we have worked for and died for. A free nation of free men.”
After the final piece of the ceremonial flag, the Union, was dropped into the fire by Ashland firefighter Kenton Barker, Robbie Perkins played “Taps.”
Shortly after, firefighters began the job of unloading more than two years of flags to be burned.